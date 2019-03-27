James "Big Buddy" Rozier, Jr.
|
January 11, 1948 - March 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- James Franklin "Big Buddy" Rozier, Jr., 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 25, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held after the committal service. Pastor Mike Barnes and Pastor Mike Poole will officiate. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Big Buddy was born on January 11, 1948 in Macon GA. to the late James and Sara Rozier Sr. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. After getting out of the service he later went to work for Big Lots where he retired after many years. He was a faithful member of Cathedral Baptist Church in Macon. In his spare time he loved working in the yard, all types of flowers, and his pets of all sorts. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family who he loved and adored. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Taylor Graupp.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 18 years, Julie Kaye Rozier; children, Angelena Graupp (Mike, Sr.), Byron; Buddy Daniel Rozier (Mary), Byron; Faye Poole (Mike), Griffin; Carolyn Cameron (Randall), Macon; Cindy Ann Baldwin, Warner Robins; Russell Otis Baldwin, Jr. (Christy), Oxford, GA; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 2452 Spring Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019