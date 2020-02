James Russell Clark, Jr.December 22, 1963 - February 6, 2020Macon , GA- James Russell Clark, Jr., 56, passed away on February 6, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Cheyenne Clark officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the funeral home.James was born in Adrin, MS to the late James and Jimmie Clark. He was retired from the City of Macon as a heavy equipment operator.He is survived by his wife, Ellie Clark, son, Charles Clark, daughters, Jennie Clark, Heather Clark, Cheyenne Clark and 6 grandchildren, four sisters, Della Selph (Lonnie), Brenda McMillian, Tammy Clark and Cathy Chopra.Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.