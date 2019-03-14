James Russell Lee
|
September 26, 1940 - March 12, 2019
Macon, GA- James Russell Lee passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's Mortuary, Cherry Street Chapel, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia with the Reverend James Cannon officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at Hart's Mortuary from 10:00AM-11:00AM.
James is survived by three sons: Jason Lee (Angie) of Byron, Georgia, Brandon Lee (Angel) of Kathleen, Georgia, and Randy Dixon (Brenda) of Macon, Georgia; six grandchildren; and four greatgrandchildren.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019