James Samuels (1950 - 2020)
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
7331 Bethel Church Road
Lizella, GA
Obituary
James Samuels
September 18, 1950 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James Samuels. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 7331 Bethel Church Road, Lizella, GA 31052. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories two children, LaKeisha McCoy & Jermaine Samuels, three siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
