James Samuels
September 18, 1950 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. James Samuels. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery located at 7331 Bethel Church Road, Lizella, GA 31052. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories two children, LaKeisha McCoy & Jermaine Samuels, three siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for James Samuels
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020