James "Jim" Sanford Chatham
December 16, 1940 - July 28, 2019
Cullman, Alabama - James "Jim" Sanford Chatham, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31206.
Jim was born in Cullman, Alabama to the late Woodrow Chatham and Gladys McMinn Chatham. He is preceded in death by his sister, Freda Chatham. He retired from Georgia Farm Bureau in the purchasing department. He was a member of First Evangelical Church where he taught Sunday school for the Bible Believers Sunday School class. Jim always had a story or a one liner to make you laugh. He loved interacting with people and making them his friend. Jim loved the Lord and his church family. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Donna Chatham, two sons, Eric (Wendi) Chatham and Steve (Martie) Chatham, two grandchildren, Brian (Becky) Chatham and Katie (Kyrie) Brown, four great grandchildren, brother, Douglas Chatham, sister, Brenda Reeser and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for James "Jim" Sanford Chatham
Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019