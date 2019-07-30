James Sanford "Jim" Chatham (1940 - 2019)
  We know that he is in a much better place now!
    Wayne ayers
  Dear Chatham Family, My thoughts are prayers are with...
    Kandy Belcher
  I have worked with Mr. Chatham for many years, he will be...
    Carolyn Lowery
  Jim and I worked together in the car business. He became...
    Mike Ledbetter
  I worked with Jim at GFB. He was always smiling & shared...
    Melanie Skipper
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
James "Jim" Sanford Chatham
December 16, 1940 - July 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James "Jim" Sanford Chatham, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31206.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019
