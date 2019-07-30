James "Jim" Sanford Chatham
December 16, 1940 - July 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- James "Jim" Sanford Chatham, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Long officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31206.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019