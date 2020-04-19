James S."Big Sid" Hinson, Sr.
April 17, 1939 - April 16, 2020
Macon, GA- James S. "Big Sid" Hinson, Sr., 80, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Reverend Len Woodard officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Sid's memory to The National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030, Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210, or the donor's favorite charity.
Sid was born April 17, 1939 to the late James W. and Elizabeth Tucker Hinson. He served in the Army Reserves for 7 years. He started his law enforcement career with the Bibb County Sheriff's Department in 1965, rising to the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 2000. Sid also worked private security for Belk Mathews and the Kroger Company for many years.
Sid was an avid reader of non-fiction history and military history. He was a proud life-time member of the NRA, a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and the POAG. Sid was preceded in death by his daughter, Kara Dodd, son, Wayne Hinson, infant son, Phillip Sidney Hinson, and sister-in-law, Faye Cadwell.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Carolyn Hinson; son, James "Sid" Hinson, Jr.; stepdaughter, Rhonda Darden (Daniel); grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Dodd and Summer and Tristen Darden; great grandson, Jacob Jr.; sister, Louise Harvard; brother-in-law, Reverend Gary Cadwell; nieces, Leiza Hartman (Brian) and Pam Hall (Ronnie); and nephews, Dempsey S. Brown, III and Steve Cadwell (Kim).
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for James S."Big Sid" Hinson, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020