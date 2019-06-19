James Scott McLendon
November 2, 1958 - June 14, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Scott McLendon passed away at Houston Healthcare on the morning of Friday, June 14, 2019. He was 60 years old.
Born in Bennettsville, South Carolina on November 2, 1958, Scott was the son of Phyllis Reece McLendon and the late James A. McLendon, Jr. He graduated with Warner Robins High School's Class of '78 and worked Civil Service in support of the F-15 organization at Robins Air Force Base from 1986 until 2005. Scott loved both looking at and working on cars, hunting and fishing, and playing video games.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving mother, Phyllis McLendon of Warner Robins; daughter, Erin McLendon Thompson (Mitchell) of Mildenhall, Suffolk, England; sister, Lori Bloodworth (Billy) of Warner Robins; and two nephews.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Scott to the , 5962 Zebulon Rd., PMB #359, Macon, GA 31210 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Ste, 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019