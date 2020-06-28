James "Pete" Solomon Sr.February 15, 1930 - June 8, 2020Macon, GA- On June 8, 2020 Mr. James Solomon, Sr. transitioned from this earth. Mr. James was born to the late Mr. Henry Solomon and Ms. Mary Louise Williams.Mr. James who was know by many as "Mr. Pete" was a native of Sumter, South Carolina and he later moved to Macon, GA. He was a retired self-employed brick masonry. He also did other small construction job in and around Macon. He loved reading his Bible, meeting people, he really loved those two dogs of his Angel who was born on his birthday and Queenie.His memories will always be cherished by his devoted companion, Ms. Ella Willis, his seven children: James Solomon, Jr, Harry Solomon, David Solomon, Gilda Solomon, Mary Louise Solomon, Denise Williams, and Kevin Preston. He also leaves special friend, Deacon James, and Pastor (Elder) Elizabeth Taylor along with other relatives and friends.His body was entrusted to Bentley and Sons Funeral Home, 2714 Montpelier Ave, Macon, GA.