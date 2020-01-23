James T. Lloyd
November 16, 1944 - January 14, 2020
Byron, GA- James T. Lloyd, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Hamm officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Mr. Lloyd was born in Crestview, TN to the late Therman and Barbara Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Carla Hamlin and Tamiko Fargason. Mr. Lloyd was retired from Southern Railroad. He loved life's simple pleasures including spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, cooking, and Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his wife, Lois E. Lloyd; daughters, Laura Heidler, Pamela DeKany, and Catherine Ellison; sister, Virginia Lloyd; brother, Gordon Smith; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020