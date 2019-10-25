James " Tommy" Thompson
April 26,1930 - October 23,2019
Macon, GA- James "Tommy" Thompson, 89, of Macon, passed away on October 23, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday October 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 12:30 until service time.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Tommy's honor to the Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, Ga 31216.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019