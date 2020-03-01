James Vincent White
November, 21, 1936 - February 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- James Vincent White, 83, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Golden Olympics in Warner Robins, Georgia.
James was born in Rome, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth "Liz" Harden White; daughter, Tina Rogers; grandchild, Kimberly Evans. James was enlisted in the United States Air Force were he fought in the Korean War. After the military James became a millwright at Prince Sheet Metal.
James is survived by his daughter Theresa White; son, James White, Jr.; five grandchildren, Jessica Clifton, Rebecca Dollar, James White III, Kristina Slentz and Ashlee Rogers; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020