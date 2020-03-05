Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. "Jimmy" Hammond. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary

James W. "Jimmy" Hammond

September 9, 1943 - February 16, 2020

Macon, GA- James W. "Jimmy" Hammond, Sr., 76, of Huntsville, Alabama died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, February 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, with Joseph Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Willingham High School where he played for football legend, Billy Henderson. He was a three-year starting defensive end at the University of Tennessee-Martin and served as a team captain during his senior year in 1965. Jimmy received his Masters Degree in Education from Memphis State University in 1967.

Early in his career, Jimmy was a football coach at both Willingham and Lanier High School. He was head football coach at Southwest High School and Windsor Acamdemy as well as first coach at Southeast High School in 1988. Jimmy ended his coaching career at Weaver Middle School. Jimmy was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

While Jimmy is well known in athletic circles, his greatest gift was his compassion for people. He had a wonderful ability to connect with others, to put them at ease.

As a grandfather, he was patient and generous. As a brother, Jimmy was a loyal friend and a beloved father figure. As a father, he was our spiritual home. To all, he is a treasured memory.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Jim (Stacey) Hammond of Huntsville, Alabama and Julie (Mark) Varner of Franklin, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Lane of Ocala, Florida, Craig (Kristin) Lane of Euless, Texas, Georgia Hammond of Etowah, Tennessee, Texas Hammond of Dunlap, Tennessee, Nathan, Alex and Fisher Moore of Huntsville, Alabama, Ben Fraker of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Sarah Fraker of Huntsville, Alabama, Joshua and Jeremiah Mittler of Macon, Georgia; four siblings, Jerry Martin of Macon, Georgia, Fay (John) Baker of Quitman, Georgia, Steve (Kim) Hammond of Juliette, Georgia and Angie (Dean) Clark of Watts, Oklahoma; many nephews and great grandchildren.

Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for James W. "Jimmy" Hammond





James W. "Jimmy" HammondSeptember 9, 1943 - February 16, 2020Macon, GA- James W. "Jimmy" Hammond, Sr., 76, of Huntsville, Alabama died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, February 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, with Joseph Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery.Jimmy was a 1962 graduate of Willingham High School where he played for football legend, Billy Henderson. He was a three-year starting defensive end at the University of Tennessee-Martin and served as a team captain during his senior year in 1965. Jimmy received his Masters Degree in Education from Memphis State University in 1967.Early in his career, Jimmy was a football coach at both Willingham and Lanier High School. He was head football coach at Southwest High School and Windsor Acamdemy as well as first coach at Southeast High School in 1988. Jimmy ended his coaching career at Weaver Middle School. Jimmy was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.While Jimmy is well known in athletic circles, his greatest gift was his compassion for people. He had a wonderful ability to connect with others, to put them at ease.As a grandfather, he was patient and generous. As a brother, Jimmy was a loyal friend and a beloved father figure. As a father, he was our spiritual home. To all, he is a treasured memory.Jimmy is survived by his children, Jim (Stacey) Hammond of Huntsville, Alabama and Julie (Mark) Varner of Franklin, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Lane of Ocala, Florida, Craig (Kristin) Lane of Euless, Texas, Georgia Hammond of Etowah, Tennessee, Texas Hammond of Dunlap, Tennessee, Nathan, Alex and Fisher Moore of Huntsville, Alabama, Ben Fraker of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Sarah Fraker of Huntsville, Alabama, Joshua and Jeremiah Mittler of Macon, Georgia; four siblings, Jerry Martin of Macon, Georgia, Fay (John) Baker of Quitman, Georgia, Steve (Kim) Hammond of Juliette, Georgia and Angie (Dean) Clark of Watts, Oklahoma; many nephews and great grandchildren.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close