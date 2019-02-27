Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. "Jimmy" Williams Jr.. View Sign

Chief James W. "Jimmy" Williams, Jr.

October 20, 1964 - February 26, 2019

Bonaire, Georgia - Early on Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, Chief Jimmy Williams, 54, passed away at Heart of Georgia Hospice. His high school sweetheart and wife of 31 years, Denise, was at his side. The Chief was born in Blackshear, Georgia, to James W. Williams, Sr, and the late Lounell Kersey Williams. He was two years old when his family moved to Warner Robins. He attended Northside High School where he was a member of the ROTC and the graduating class of 1983. At Northside, he also met the love of his life, Denise Bridges, and they were married in 1987. They have two sons, 22 year-old Trent and 17 year-old Austin. The Chief was so proud of his two boys and from elementary to high school, he never tired of being involved with the school system and all their activities. He served in school organizations such as the Matt Arthur PTO Program, the Bonaire Middle School Spirits, and as President of the Veterans High School Touchdown Club. He relished every moment. He was extremely proud of his son, Trent, who is now in dental school, for following his goal of becoming a dentist. He was equally proud of Austin, a senior at VHS, and thoroughly enjoyed watching him play football for the Warhawks. Additionally, the Chief enjoyed cooking and fishing, but he particularly cherished the vacation time spent with his family.

To say that Chief Williams took great pride in serving the citizens of Houston County would truly be an understatement. One of the most beloved and dedicated public servants in this community, he began his career in Public Safety in 1982, when he first became a Volunteer Firefighter. By 1989 he was named the Assistant Emergency Management Director and, just a few years later, in 1994 he was promoted to Director and also to Fire Chief of the Houston County Fire Department. The list of organizations to which he devoted endless time and talent is a true testimony to his desire to serve his community. Chief Williams was currently serving as the 1st Vice President of the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association and had previously served for 14 years as Treasurer. He was serving as Chairman of the Area IV All Hazards Council, covering 25 counties, and was also chairing several Council committees. Additionally, he was serving on the Executive Board of the Region F Healthcare Coalition, on the Regional Mutual Aid Task Force, and the Area IV Sheltering Task Force. He was currently on the Houston County School System Safety Committee and serving as a Permanent Member of the Safety Committee for Houston County. He was the current Coordinator for the Central Georgia Senior Leadership Training Seminar. He was a founding member of the Safe Kids of Houston County and was the Chairman of the Central Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force. Also, he was a member of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs, the Emergency Management Association of Georgia, the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the National Fire Protection Association, as well as serving on the local Homeland Security Task Force and as a member of the Central Georgia Technical College Curricula Committee. In January of this year, Chief Williams was honored by being named the recipient of the Sherrill Stafford Government Service Award which is presented annually by the Robins Regional Chamber to the community's most outstanding official in a government agency.

While the Chief's devotion to his family and the community was tremendous, his faith was also extraordinary, as all who knew him can testify. As long-time members of Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins, Chief Williams and his wife were active in the Nursery Life Group and faithfully taught the two-year-old class at Second Baptist for more than twenty years. He loved greeting and loving on the children they taught, and the children always looked forward to "Mr. Jimmy's DOUGHNUTS"! A special note about this is how much Chief Williams loved being "Mimmy" to Delaney Kate Cox – a very special little girl in his life.

Chief Williams was preceded in death by his mother, Lounell K. Williams, and a sister, Linda Etheridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving family members: wife, Denise B. Williams, and sons, Trenten Williams and Austin Williams of Bonaire; father, James W. Williams, Sr. of Warner Robins; brothers, Lewis Hughes (Gloria) of Warner Robins, and Larry Hughes of Tennessee; parents-in-law, Ray Bridges (Patsy) of Fort Valley, and Gail Bridges of Warner Robins; and his special little girl, Delaney Kate Cox.

Visitation for Chief Williams will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Second Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Perdue officiating. After the funeral service, the Chief will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Prior to the funeral service, Chief Jimmy Williams will lie in state between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Chief Jimmy Williams to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

