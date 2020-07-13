James Wallace Dean, Jr.
March 28, 1960 - July 9, 2020
Roberta, Georgia- James Wallace "Wally" Dean, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry. Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Heights Baptist Church in Perry. Burial will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Memorial Heights Baptist Church, 521 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, Perry, GA 31069.
Wally was born in Perry and graduated in 1978 from Perry High School. He had a long and successful career at Atlanta Sand and Supply Company, Inc. in Roberta, having worked there for over 37 years and having been promoted several times through the years, earning the position of Plant Superintendent several years ago. He was a well-respected, hard worker all of his life, he loved aviation and had earned his private pilot's license. Wally was a long-time member of Memorial Heights Baptist Church in Perry. He was currently serving as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher for the Men's Class. Through the years, he had taught the Young Adults' Sunday School Class and the Youth Bible Study. Wally loved Jesus, his church, and his church family, as is evident by the amount of time and energy he poured into Memorial Heights. He also dearly loved his family, with whom he enjoyed spending most of his time away from work. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Dean, Sr., and an infant grandson, Brendan Smith.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Wally are his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Debbie Dean of Roberta; his children, Josh Dean (Tara) of Perry, Amy Hill (Eric) of Byron, and Ken Thaxton of Atlanta; his mother, Bobbie Dean of Perry; his brother, Jerry Dean of Perry; his sister, Linda Davis of Elko; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.