James Washburn Hawkins, Jr.
August 12, 1947 - July 03, 2019
Macon, GA- James Washburn Hawkins, Jr., (Jimmy/Jim), died in Macon, GA, July 03, 2019, from chemotherapy complications at age 71.
Jimmy was born in Macon on August 12, 1947 to James Washburn Hawkins and Frances Cone Hawkins. He graduated from Lanier HS, attended college, worked at Shurlington's Macon Bowl, and taught English ASL in Brazil, where his parents were missionaries. He graduated from MEBA in Baltimore and became a merchant marine. Jimmy retired from USPS (Maintenance), where he was Labor Union president many years.
Jimmy was a great father, always involved, and attended Anime and Festiva conventions with Corinne, and Derrick's Miracle League games. He enjoyed playing pool and was a ham radio operator (KJ4SB), member of the Macon Amateur Radio Club for years.
Survivors are his children, Ellen Corinne Hawkins and Derrick James Hawkins and their mother, Cynthia Witherington Hawkins (Macon); sisters, Glenda Hawkins (& Jimmy) Davis (Cochran) and Heather Hawkins (& Paulo) Rehn (Carazinho, RS, Brazil); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jimmy wished to be cremated and requested no funeral. A celebration of his life will be held January 25, 2020, when his sister and brother-in-law come from Brazil.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019