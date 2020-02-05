James Wayne Hinson
May 7, 1960 - February 2, 2020
Sparta, Georgia- James Wayne Hinson, 59, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home at Lake Sinclair. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Reverend Lee Griffin officiating. Following the service, Wayne will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Wayne was in the construction and painting business all of his life. He worked hard and loved his family. In recent years, Wayne renewed his faith in God. His love for the Lord was evident in his life.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Martha Ivey Baldwin (Ray); father, James Sidney Hinson (Carolyn); children, Daniel, Michael, and Taylor Hinson; grandchildren, Brantley and Eli; best friends, Laura Taylor and Connie Thaggard; and his extended family of Hinson's and the Brown's of Cordele, Georgia.
Wayne was predeceased by his son, Alan, of Oklahoma; sister, Kara Hinson Dodd; grandparents, A.J. and Katherine Ivey.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020