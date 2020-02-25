James William "Sammy" Gordon
September 22, 1943 - February 22, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Sammy Gordon, 76, passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Sammy was born in Roberta, Georgia, on September 22, 1943, and grew up in Fort Valley. He proudly served in the Vietnam War and retired from Robins Air Force Base with 40 years of Civil Service. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing go-karts, and as he got older he grew passionate about hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and football. In addition to all of his hobbies, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was when he was the happiest.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jane Gordon; his son, Andy Gordon; and his mother, Bertha Mae Becham Gordon.
Those left to cherish Sammy's memory are his loving daughters, Tammy Gordon (Baltazar) of Warner Robins, Sue Flanders of Bonaire, and Kathy Haye (Mike) of Perry; grandchildren, Amanda "Slick" James of Warner Robins, Josh "RoHo" Willman (Lacy) of Bonaire, Tiffany "Flossy" Sorrow (Hank) of Elko, Katie "Rascal" Ham (Cory) of Warner Robins, and Cody "Stretch" Spradley of Perry; and great-grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah, Skylar, Tucker, Noah, Peyton, Sadie, Aaliyah, Holden, and Eli.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Watson officiating. Sammy will be laid to rest next to Jane in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for James William "Sammy" Gordon
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020