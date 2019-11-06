James "Jimmy" Woodford
Macon, Ga 31217- Funeral services for James "Jimmy" Woodford will be held 11 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Clifford Little will officiate. Interment services will follow at New Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Woodford, 89, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Survivors includes his children, Lillie Pearl (Jimmy) Walker; Norris (Linda) Woodford, Ulysess Woodford, Robert L. Woodford and Richard (Elizabeth) Woodford; brother, Robert Woodford; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019