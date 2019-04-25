James "Jimmy" Wootan
July 22, 1942 - April 21, 2019
Macon, GA- James "Jimmy" Wootan of Macon, Georgia died Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Jimmy graduated from Tulane University as a commissioned officer in the Army and served in Korea. He practiced law in Macon for four decades.
A servant leader, he invested his time and talents at the Fuller Center for Housing and the Lion's Club. He taught Sunday School for twenty years at Highland Hills Baptist Church where he also served terms as a deacon and as chair of deacons.
An avid hiker, birdwatcher, trout fisher, gardener, and woodcarver, Jimmy loved nature. As a spiritual discipline of mindfulness, he practiced stone stacking, finding peace in balancing heavy things with a light touch.
Jimmy's family includes his beloved wife Tina Wootan; her children and their families: son David Chapman of Macon; son Stuart Chapman (April) of Macon; son James Jason Chapman (Kerri) of Warner Robins; and daughter Christy Smith (Tim) of Griffin; and eight grandchildren. Jimmy is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Taylor and was the son of the late Katherine Harper Wootan and Joel W. Wootan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at 2 PM at Highland Hills Baptist Church (1370 Briarcliff Road, Macon, GA 31211). The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Stratford Academy or Highland Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019