Jamie Lamar Darley
May 30, 1986 - April 27, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Jamie Lamar Darley, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Medical Center-Navicient Health. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, friends of Jamie will be able to drop in for viewing and to pay respects at the funeral home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The process for this, however, will be that no more than 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and social distance will be maintained.
Jamie was born on May 30, 1986 in Macon, GA to his beloved parents, Tillman Lamar and Sandy Lee (Mullis) Darley. He was currently employed with UPS as a delivery driver. Jamie was a former volunteer fireman. He graduated from Central Georgia Technical College with a degree in aircraft maintenance. Jamie was a very skilled craftsman and could build anything. He was a very loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be known as a very kind and giving person and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tillman and Sandy Darley of Fort Valley, GA; twin brother: Jessie Lee Darley of Fort Valley, GA; sister: Casey Slaton (Eli) of Dublin, GA; significant other: Lacy Herndon of Fort Valley, GA; his little man: Karsen Herndon of Fort Valley, GA; best friend and neighbor: Leon Walker of Fort Valley, GA; uncle: Larry Mullis of Fort Valley, GA; aunt: Cindy Fitzgerald of Byron, GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.