Sandy, Tillman, Casey, Jessie and family,

I am so sorry to be writing these words right now. I am broken to know that this has happened. I will remember the sweet and kind person he was and how he was so willing to help anyone that needed it. I will always remember the memories from growing up. Most of my childhood memories involve the "red headed twins", since we had a twin connection, i always thought we had something special. Even as we grew older and rarely spoke, there was always something between us twins. I will never forget the time that Sandy picked us up from school and Jamie was telling us about this dream he had, and knowing him and knowing he stutters, especially when he gets really excited, He said these little men were coming and going out of his ears and they had ladders. It was the funniest thing-just listening to him tell this story was one of the best memories i will cherish forever because he was so serious and we were all laughing so hard. I will forever hold these memories of him and will be praying for all of you during this time and even after. Remember him how he lived, not how he died. I will remember him for always being so kind and so sweet to me everytime i spoke to him. Rest easy now my brother in the arms of Jesus.

Ashley Sullivan Garrett

