Jamie Lamar Darley
May 30, 1986 - April 27, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Jamie Lamar Darley, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Medical Center-Navicient Health. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, friends of Jamie will be able to drop in for viewing and to pay respects at the funeral home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The process for this, however, will be that no more than 10 people will be allowed inside at one time, and social distance will be maintained.
Jamie was born on May 30, 1986 in Macon, GA to his beloved parents, Tillman Lamar and Sandy Lee (Mullis) Darley. He was currently employed with UPS as a delivery driver. Jamie was a former volunteer fireman. He graduated from Central Georgia Technical College with a degree in aircraft maintenance. Jamie was a very skilled craftsman and could build anything. He was a very loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be known as a very kind and giving person and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tillman and Sandy Darley of Fort Valley, GA; twin brother: Jessie Lee Darley of Fort Valley, GA; sister: Casey Slaton (Eli) of Dublin, GA; significant other: Lacy Herndon of Fort Valley, GA; his little man: Karsen Herndon of Fort Valley, GA; best friend and neighbor: Leon Walker of Fort Valley, GA; uncle: Larry Mullis of Fort Valley, GA; aunt: Cindy Fitzgerald of Byron, GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jamie Lamar Darley


Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Viewing
12:00 - 4:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
My deepest condolences to the family. Losing a loved one is never easy, but our loving God promises to give the strength and courage you will need to endure, and to cope with the pain of your loss. He also promises to hold your hand every step of the way (Isaiah 40:29 - 41:10).
Shierly Lugo
Sandy, Tillman, Casey, Jessie and family,
I am so sorry to be writing these words right now. I am broken to know that this has happened. I will remember the sweet and kind person he was and how he was so willing to help anyone that needed it. I will always remember the memories from growing up. Most of my childhood memories involve the "red headed twins", since we had a twin connection, i always thought we had something special. Even as we grew older and rarely spoke, there was always something between us twins. I will never forget the time that Sandy picked us up from school and Jamie was telling us about this dream he had, and knowing him and knowing he stutters, especially when he gets really excited, He said these little men were coming and going out of his ears and they had ladders. It was the funniest thing-just listening to him tell this story was one of the best memories i will cherish forever because he was so serious and we were all laughing so hard. I will forever hold these memories of him and will be praying for all of you during this time and even after. Remember him how he lived, not how he died. I will remember him for always being so kind and so sweet to me everytime i spoke to him. Rest easy now my brother in the arms of Jesus.
Ashley Sullivan Garrett
Ashley Sullivan Garrett
Friend
