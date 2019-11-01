Mrs. Jamie Mitchell
September 14, 1919 - October 29, 2019
Macon , GA- Celebration of Life services for Mrs Jamie Mitchell, age 100, will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave with Interment following in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family visitation; Friday, November 1, 2019 at the chapel from 6-8 PM
Family contact: 849 Grosso Ave Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019