Jamie Mitchell (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Mitchell.
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Jamie Mitchell
September 14, 1919 - October 29, 2019
Macon , GA- Celebration of Life services for Mrs Jamie Mitchell, age 100, will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave with Interment following in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family visitation; Friday, November 1, 2019 at the chapel from 6-8 PM
Family contact: 849 Grosso Ave Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Mrs. Jamie Mitchell
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.