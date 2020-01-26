Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 2:00 PM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Mulberry Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jan "Scott" Causey

April 30, 1961 - January 22, 2020

Macon, GA- Jan "Scott" Causey, 58, formerly of Macon, GA was called home Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Matt Woodbery and Reverend Jeff Cook officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the parlor.

Scott was born on April 30, 1961, in Macon, Georgia but resided in Winchester, Kentucky at the time of his passing. He was the son of Hines V. Causey and Kitty Kelly Walker. He grew up in Macon, Georgia and graduated from Central High School in 1979. His career began with Wade and Sons in Macon Georgia, before moving on to Boeing Aircraft in Macon, Georgia and Seattle, Washington for 15 years. The last 25 years he worked as an Aerospace Segment Specialist for Seco Tools out of Sweden and North America. Scott was dedicated to his family, work and a mentor to many colleagues. He will be remembered as a brother to all those who loved him.

Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Wendy Glass Causey; children, Summer Causey (Joe Williams) of Jacksonville, FL, Scott Causey, Jr., of Oklahoma City, OK and Sarah Beth Hollowed (Jimmy) of Lexington, KY, grandchildren, Theodore Hollowed and Sydney Jean Williams, parents, Hines Causey (Bettie) of Macon, GA, Kitty Walker of Richmond, KY, mother-in-law Marilyn Savchak of Atlanta, GA, siblings, Vann Causey, Jr., of Cummings, GA, Chris Causey (Dawn Cook) of Alpharetta, GA, Donna Payne Poff (Tim) of Huntersville, NC, Craig Payne of Juliette, GA, Joette Strickland Bell of Gray, GA, Lee Strickland Woolbright (John) of Columbus, GA, and Todd Strickland of Macon GA, brother-in-law Stuart Glass of Atlanta, Ga and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury NY 11797.

