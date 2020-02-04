Jan Edwards Denard
Gordon, GA- Mrs. Jan Edwards Dennard, 77, of Gordon, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 O'clock Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Gordon United Methodist Church with Rev. Frank Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery.
Daughter of the late Brewster and Mary Alyce Gammon Ewards, she was a native of Cedartown, Georgia but had made her home in Gordon most of her adult life. Preceded in death by Brother: Brewster Edwards, Jr. and Sisters: Betty Jane Edwards, Marilyn Thompson and Anys Barrett, she was secretary/treasurer of the Gordon Animal Clinic and member of the Gordon United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Dennard graduated from the University of Georgia and taught school in Winder Barry High School 1963-64. Mrs. Jan loved English and when she had her children, she stayed home teaching her children to love reading and to appreciate grammer. When the children grew older, she had moved into helping her husband in the Gordon Animal Clinic.
The family will receive friends here in Williams-White Columns Funeral Home Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM.
Survivors include her Husband: Dr. Ivey Chandler Dennard of Gordon; Children: Kevin Dennard (Pamela), Keleste Palmer (Rance), Kelly Dennard, all of Gordon, Kerry Dennard (Amy) of Hawaii, Keith Dennard (Amy) of Virginia, Grandchildren: Clarke, Cale (Hunter), Ben (Noelle), Cody, Emily, Katie, Casey, Andrew, Lauren; Great Grandchildren: Carsen and Cade; and a number of nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020