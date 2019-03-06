Jan Jones Ward
November 21, 1951 - March 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Janice Jones Ward, 67, of Macon, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Her family is sad, but grateful, that she is now reunited with her twin sister, Judy Jones Hay. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. The family will also receive visitors at their home at 147 Covington Place, Macon GA 31210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 774 Hazel St., Macon, GA 31201.
Jan graduated from Stratford Academy in 1969 and then from Converse College in 1973. She was the director of the Macon Rescue Mission from 1980 until 1989. She joined her family's business, Ocmulgee Fields, from 1989 until 2000. Jan is preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Jones, sister, Judy Jones Hay, and brother, Jeff Jones.
Jan is survived by her husband, Paul P. Ward, Jr. of Macon; daughters, Jennifer Ward (Alan) Chandler of Birmingham, Alabama and Kimberly Ward (Wade) Williamson of Macon; grandchildren, Mac Chandler, Emy Chandler, and Banks Williamson; mother, Emily Jones Bredeson; and brother, Dwight (Tracy) Jones.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, has charge of arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019