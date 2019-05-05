Jan Key Wallace
January 18, 1946 - May 2, 2019
Marshallville, Georgia- Jan Key Wallace, 73, of Marshallville, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. The family will greet friends following the service.
Born in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Edward Denton Key and Jackie Ella Futch Key.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight T. Wallace Sr. Children, Daniel Justin Wallace (Brenda), Dwight T. Wallace Jr., Sharon Ella Brennan(Sam), Elizabeth Rachel "Bodee" Wallace(Dino McCauslin); Grandchildren, Rebekah Wallace, Shepherd Brennan, and Nicholas Lovvorn. Siblings, Eddie Key, Jack Key, Mary Diaz, Margaret DeMaria(Gary), and Paula Loftis(John).
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019