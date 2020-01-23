Janda D. Smith

Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Janda D. Smith
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Janda D. Smith will be held 11 AM today, January 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Sidney Lattimore will officiate. Interment services will follow at Kings Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Smith, 62, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Nathaniel Smith Jr. and Megan Smith; three sisters; two brothers; fifteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 712 Schaeffer Pl., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020
