January 28, 1931 - February 9, 2019

Stone Mountain, GA- Mrs. Jane Batton Dean, age 88, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at The Phoenix at Tucker Senior Living Facility. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Montezuma United Methodist Church with Rev. C. Dick Reese, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Bertha Dozier Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall from 10:00 -10:50 before the service.

Mrs. Dean was born January 28, 1931 in Montezuma, GA to the late Samuel Edward Batton and Mary Hill Batton. She graduated from Montezuma High School in 1948. She then attended Georgia Southwestern College where she graduated in 1950. While in college, she was a member of Kappa Gamma Sigma (49, 50, President 50), GSW Marshall (49, 50), Gale Staff (50), B.S.U. (50), Cotillion Club (49, 50) and G.A.C. (50). After graduating, she was a bookkeeper in Warner Robins for three years before she married the love of her life, Lucius L. Dean, Jr, in 1953. Mrs. Dean became a full-time homemaker as well as bookkeeper for Dr. Dean and occasional back-up dental assistant/receptionist. She was also a very devoted member of Montezuma United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and working with the UMYF. Mrs. Dean was an active volunteer for Macon County running the election polls and taking census data. She enjoyed playing bridge (Life Master), playing tennis, sewing, dancing, and was a member of many different clubs in Montezuma.

Mrs. Dean is survived by her daughter and two sons: Marianne Peel (Jimmy) of Stone Mountain, GA, Ed Dean (Polly) of Athens, GA, and Tom Dean (Sherry) of Alpharetta, GA: five grandchildren: Kaitlyn Peel, Sydney Dean Horvath (Nick), Chelle Dean (Orlando), Erin Dean Callaway (Mayson) and Sam Dean (Chelsea).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Lucius Dean.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Mrs. Jane B. Dean to Montezuma United Methodist Church, Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 159, Montezuma, GA, 31063 or Agape Hospice Care, 575 Old Norcross Rd, Suite A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 or to .

