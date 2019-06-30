Jane Carter
01/16/1938 - 06/29/2019
Butler, GA- Memorial services for Jane Clements Carter, 81, of Butler will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Butler United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. Mrs. Jane passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and friends.
"Miss Jane" as she was fondly known around the community enriched so many lives with her selfless devotion to those around her.
Born January 16, 1938 in Cuthbert, GA to Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Clements, she attended Calhoun County High School and obtained a degree in education from Mercer University. She also met her husband, Norman there. They married in 1960 moved to Butler, raised two children and began a career in education. Miss Jane was a member of Butler United Methodist Church where she was extremely active with the children. She played the piano for children's church for 30 years. Upon retirement from the school system, she, along with her husband co-founded the Golden Rule, a non-profit addiction treatment center for women. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Clement and Ruth Harvard Clements.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Carter of Butler; one son, Norman King Carter III of Carrollton; one daughter, Catherine Carter of Butler; four grandchildren, Norman "North" Carter IV, Ben Carter, Catherine Ruth Thomas, Sara Worley (Ben) of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews; brother in law, Bob Mitchell of Coventon.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Golden Rule, LLC P O Box 243, Butler, GA 31006
Published in The Telegraph on June 30, 2019