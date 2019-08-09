Jane Elizabeth Allen Carder
April 9, 1941 - August 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Jane passed at home, surrounded by family and friends, after 14 valiant years living with breast cancer. Undaunted by her diagnosis, she enjoyed many adventures during these years, including traveling the Rhine; exploring England and Scotland via wheelchair, train, and taxi; and visiting her beloved New Mexico regularly. She read voraciously, and relished conversation and ideas, especially through the Women's Interfaith Alliance.
She will be remembered for her endless curiosity, boundless enthusiasm for participating in in any activity of any description, anywhere, anytime, and love of conversation.
She is survived by her three children; Tanya Sharon of Macon, and Cynthia and Mike Sharon of California; one grandchild, Isabelle Sharon; her brother David Allen, nieces Ann and Amanda Allen, nephew Rick Allen, and numerous loving animals.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to DePaulUSA Daybreak, or to High Street Unitarian Universalist Church.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019