Jane Elizabeth Craddock Flandry

September 17, 1949 - July 23, 2019

Spartanburg, SC- Jane C. Flandry

Spartanburg, SC- Jane Elizabeth Craddock Flandry, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 23, 2019 in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after a long illness.

Jane was born in Anderson, SC on September 17, 1949 to the late George and Mary Sue Craddock. One of four sisters, she and the family moved several times during her childhood years due to her father's career with Western Electric, residing in Winston Salem, NC, El Paso, TX, Watertown, ME, Montgomery, AL, Morristown, NJ, and Shreveport, LA. She graduated with high honors as her class salutatorian from Bird High School in Shreveport. After graduation, she spent two years at Erskine College before transferring to LSU, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Upon receiving her bachelor's degree in mathematics, Jane moved to New Orleans to begin a job with Bell South. It was there that she met the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Rob, who was attending Tulane Medical School. They were married on July 7, 1973 and started their family soon thereafter. Rob's medical training and Naval career took them to Bethesda, MD, and Portsmouth, VA before they settled in Spartanburg, their home for the past 36 years.

Jane adored the job a being a wife and mother, devoting herself unconditionally to supporting her husband in his medical career and rearing their four children, who spanned 11 years in age. She was a Brownie Mother, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and also acted as Treasurer for the Spartanburg High School Symphony Orchestra for 7 years while her sons played violin.

In the community, Jane was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, and spent many years proudly serving on the Altar Guild. She enjoyed membership in the Spartanburg County Medical Auxiliary, the Magnolia Debutante Club, and her neighborhood Bible Study group. She was an avid cross-stitcher and gardener. More than anything, Jane took pleasure in time spent with her family, and her loving grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Woozle."

Jane is survived by her adoring husband, Robert Edward Flandry, Jr; and her four children, Lauren Jones (Bud) of Macon, GA, Robyn Lowndes (Ed) of Yemassee, SC, Robert Flandry, III (Amy) of Spartanburg, SC, and Andrew Flandry (Meredith) of Mount Pleasant, SC; eight grandchildren, Clarke and Clayton Jones, John Lowndes, Abigail, Robert, IV, and Adelle Flandry, and Clarke and Caroline Flandry. She is also survived by her sisters, Susan Emerson (Dick) of Redding, CT, Margaret Craddock Northey of New Orleans, LA, and Carol Burch (Mark) of Chapel Hill, NC.

At her request, a private service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Advent.

In remembrance of Jane, memorials may be made to the Church of the Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, Spartanburg Regional Hospital Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

