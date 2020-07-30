Jane H. Metzler
06/11/1926 - 07/28/2020
Covington , GA- Covington, Georgia – Jane Louise Houser Metzler, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Funeral Service honoring her life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at First United Methodist in Warner Robins beginning at 11:00AM. Immediately following the service Mrs. Metzler will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Missy Blumenthal will officiate.
Jane was born on June 11, 1926 in Middletown, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Houser and Ruth Wickenheizer. She retired form Robins Air Force Base after many years of service. Jane was a member of the Warner Robins First United Methodist Church, the order of Eastern Star and The Koi Society. She will forever be remembered as a loving Mother.
In addition to her parents, there waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her loving husband, Fred Metzler, Sr. and her brother, James Houser.
Her loving memory will forever be treasured by her son, Fred Metzler Jr. (Delsia Braucht), of Covington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA. 31093
Due to the COVID-19, pandemic Heritage Memorial Funeral Home encourages everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.