1/
Jane H. Metzler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane H. Metzler
06/11/1926 - 07/28/2020
Covington , GA- Covington, Georgia – Jane Louise Houser Metzler, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Funeral Service honoring her life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at First United Methodist in Warner Robins beginning at 11:00AM. Immediately following the service Mrs. Metzler will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Missy Blumenthal will officiate.
Jane was born on June 11, 1926 in Middletown, Pennsylvania to the late Russell Houser and Ruth Wickenheizer. She retired form Robins Air Force Base after many years of service. Jane was a member of the Warner Robins First United Methodist Church, the order of Eastern Star and The Koi Society. She will forever be remembered as a loving Mother.
In addition to her parents, there waiting for her at the gates of heaven was her loving husband, Fred Metzler, Sr. and her brother, James Houser.
Her loving memory will forever be treasured by her son, Fred Metzler Jr. (Delsia Braucht), of Covington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA. 31093
In Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mrs. Jane Metzler's arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19, pandemic Heritage Memorial Funeral Home encourages everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend the services for Jane's the services can be viewed on Facebook Live on Heritage Memorial Funeral Home's Facebook Page.


View the online memorial for Jane H. Metzler


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved