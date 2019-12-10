Jane Hall Banta
Dec. 15, 1955 - Dec. 07. 2019
Macon, GA- Jane Hall Banta, 63, of Macon,Georgia passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Alamo, Ga.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of Mary Jeanette Grimes Hall and the late Roscoe Hall. She was a driver for Radio Taxi in Macon.
She was the mother of Hubert Lee Price, Michael Shane Carter, William Andrew Carter, and Jimmy Carter. Sister to Glynn Andrew Hall and Clarice Leatherwood(Tim)
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019