Jane Hall Banta

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Hall Banta.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Alamo, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Alamo, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jane Hall Banta
Dec. 15, 1955 - Dec. 07. 2019
Macon, GA- Jane Hall Banta, 63, of Macon,Georgia passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Alamo, Ga.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of Mary Jeanette Grimes Hall and the late Roscoe Hall. She was a driver for Radio Taxi in Macon.
She was the mother of Hubert Lee Price, Michael Shane Carter, William Andrew Carter, and Jimmy Carter. Sister to Glynn Andrew Hall and Clarice Leatherwood(Tim)
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jane Hall Banta
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.