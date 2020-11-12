Jane Fawley Harbage
April 3, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Marshallville, Georgia - Jane Fawley Harbage, 77, died at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after an extended illness. Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Marshallville United Methodist Church, 300 West Main Street, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM, followed by funeral service at 3:00 PM.
Born in Springfield, Ohio to the late William and Jessie Montgomery Fawley, Mrs. Harbage graduated from Whittenberg University and began her career there. After teaching in Bainbridge, she began teaching at Hunt Elementary in Fort Valley, where she retired as a music teacher. Her love of music was evident in her life as she taught music, and sang in various choirs, including the local community choir. She was a longtime member of Marshallville United Methodist Church and was a former music director there. She had a love for birds and flowers, especially camellias, as is evidenced in the yard of her home.
Survivors include her sons, Tim Harbage (Pam) and Todd Harbage (Wendy); granddaughters, Caitlyn Harbage and Hannah Harbage; and her companion, Tommy Ham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
). Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.