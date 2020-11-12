1/1
Jane (Fawley) Harbage
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Fawley Harbage
April 3, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Marshallville, Georgia - Jane Fawley Harbage, 77, died at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after an extended illness. Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Marshallville United Methodist Church, 300 West Main Street, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM, followed by funeral service at 3:00 PM.
Born in Springfield, Ohio to the late William and Jessie Montgomery Fawley, Mrs. Harbage graduated from Whittenberg University and began her career there. After teaching in Bainbridge, she began teaching at Hunt Elementary in Fort Valley, where she retired as a music teacher. Her love of music was evident in her life as she taught music, and sang in various choirs, including the local community choir. She was a longtime member of Marshallville United Methodist Church and was a former music director there. She had a love for birds and flowers, especially camellias, as is evidenced in the yard of her home.
Survivors include her sons, Tim Harbage (Pam) and Todd Harbage (Wendy); granddaughters, Caitlyn Harbage and Hannah Harbage; and her companion, Tommy Ham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marshallville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Marshallville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved