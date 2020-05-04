Jane L. Boothe
July 2, 1942 - May 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Jane L. Boothe, 77, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private graveside service will on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating.
Jane was born in Dry Branch, Georgia to the late Choice and Mary Lamb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Boothe and her brother, Billy Lamb. Jane was a member of Rock Ages Baptist Church and was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a clerk. She loved collecting nic nacs and she loved anything Elvis Presely. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Nancy (Jerry) Massingill, Brian (Tracie) Young, Daril Young and James Boothe, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters; Margaret (Roy) Miller, Carolyn Colvin, Felicie Moye, and brother; Buddy (Betty) Lamb and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.