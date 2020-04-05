Jane Marie Trowbridge Bowen
April 7, 1961 - March 28, 2020
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Janie Marie Trowbridge Bowen, 58, passed away on March 28, 2020. Her residence was in Concord, GA. She graduated from NorthSide High School and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins, GA. She worked at Sears and Delta and was a homemaker. Jane enjoyed making jewelry and needlepoint.
Her husband of 30 years preceeded her in death, Ronald Scott Bowen. Also, her brother Gene Trowbridge and both grandmothers, Effie Rainey Thomas and Bertha Readicker Trowbridge. Jane is survived by her faithful parents, Larry and Norma Trowbridge; her two daughters, Maggie Bowen and Elizabeth Bray, and her two sons Zachary Bowen and Cole Bowen. She has many friends that loved her.
Due to world events, a memorial service will be held at a later date and donations should be made to the in memory of Jane Marie Trowbridge Bowen.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2020