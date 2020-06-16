Jane Ouzts Morris
February 27, 1935 - June 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Jane Ouzts Morris, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Bagwell officiating. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Jane was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Charles E. Ouzts, Sr. and Clara LeFevre Ouzts. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Ouzts, Jr. Jane was a homemaker and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was an avid sports fan and played and coached softball for many years. Jane was also very active as a room mother, Girl Scout Leader and Den Leader. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Charles Morris of Macon, daughter; Cathy Morris (David) Brown of Juliette, Charles W. "Chuck" Morris, Jr. of Macon, grandchildren; Doy Winston "Dusty" (Courtney) McElveen of Macon, Charles W. "Jake" (Meredith) Morris, III of St. Simons, Savannah Brock, Evin Brock, Chuck Brown and Caleb Brown all of Macon, greatgrandson; Charles W. "Arlo" Morris, IV., and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
