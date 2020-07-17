Jane RussellAugust 11, 1931 - June 29, 2020Macon, GA- Jane Russell was born in Athens, GA and moved to Macon as a young girl. Jane attended Macon public schools and graduated from A. L. Miller High School. She spent many years as an employee of Coke's Camera Center in Macon, and subsequently was employed by and retired from the State of Georgia Department of Labor. During her lifetime Jane was a frequent traveler, visiting most, if not all of the states in the USA. She also traveled to Canada and several European countries. Jane was a die-hard Elvis Presley fan, and made many pilgrimages to Graceland to celebrate the life and career of the "King of Rock & Roll." Jane loved to attend events involving her grandchildren, great-grandchild, and even the children of her closest friends. Affectionately known as "Grandma Jane," she was always ready with cards, gifts, and her camera for birthdays, holidays, and graduation ceremonies.Jane is survived by her son, Randall "Randy" Dennis Russell (Jerilee) of Washington, D.C., her granddaughter Rebecca R. White (Tate), and her great-granddaughter Addison M. White. She was predeceased by her parents, her former husband Alvin C. Russell, and her grandson Randall Dennis Russell, Jr. The family suggests memorial donations to Tattnall Square Academy or to All About Animals Rescue, both in Macon, Georgia. Due to the current pandemic, no public service will be held.