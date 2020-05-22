Jane Terry Grinstead
September 27, 1950 - May 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Jane Terry Grinstead, 69, of Macon, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was born September 27, 1950 in Greenville, MS and moved to Macon in 1963 and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She attended and graduated from Stratford Academy in 1968 and attended Macon College. She joined her husband in his C.P.A. practice, where they continued to practice together until the time of her death. She was a member of the Meriwether Society. She was a member of various not-for-profit organizations and animal care organizations. She was an avid animal care advocate.
She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her lake house at Lake Sinclair and enjoyed the farm on Rivoli.
Jane has always believed in God's many blessings in her life. She believed one of God's greatest blessings was that she received the donated kidney from her beloved husband, Charles.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert F. and Lois Ervin Terry, and Dr. Thomas W. and Sara Jane Tatum Meriwether, and her parents, Jim Fletcher and Valentine Meriwether Terry and her brother, William F. Terry.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles H. Grinstead , Jr., her son, Charles "Charlie" H. Grinstead, III (Georgana) and her grandchildren Charles H. "Grey" Grinstead, IV and Georgina Valentine Grinstead, and other greatly loved family members and friends and her horse, Tiki, and her cat, Buddy.
With COVID-19 pandemic virus cautions and restrictions, a normal celebration service of Jane's life will have to be postponed for now. A memorial celebration and service will be planned at a later date. Presently, we have planned a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 24, 2020.