Service Information

McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins , GA 31088
(478)-953-1478

Rosary
6:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home

Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church

Visitation
Following Services
McCullough Funeral Home

Jane Theresa Walker

January 17, 1951 - August 23, 2019

Byron, GA- Jane Theresa Walker, 68, passed away Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

Jane was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late James B. Johnson and Velma Varnado Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Johnson Miller.

After teaching for 30 years, Jane retired from the Peach County School System in 2004 where she was named teacher of the year for her efforts in starting The Future Problem Solvers of America and sponsoring BETA club. She was an active member of St. Juliana Catholic Church of Fort Valley, GA. Jane served in numerous clubs and service groups to include Byron Jaycees and The Peach County Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jimmy Walker of Byron, Georgia and their three sons; B.J. Walker with daughters Lily, Ava, and Ellas; Forrest Walker (Tiffany) with sons Bentley and Kaden; and Jacob Walker (Lisa) with sons Cash and Kix (all of Byron, Georgia). She is also survived by sister Myrt Talbot (Ernie) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and brother J.B. Johnson of Mobile, Alabama.

Jane was an indulging and nurturing grandmother to her seven grandchildren and a faithful servant of the Catholic Church. When not serving others, Jane could be found in her garden where she thrived on playing in the dirt. She valued her family above all things and cherished her time at the beach and traveling with her husband. Jane was a blessing to all that knew her.

A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home with visitation following until 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Eric Filmer officiating. Jane will be laid to rest in Byron City Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.

Memorial gifts may be made to: Building Fund, St. Juliana Catholic Church, 804 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030.

