February 5, 1948, - September 5, 2019.

Macon, GA- Janean Scott succumbed to cancer on September 5, 2019. She was the daughter of Mac and Gerry Jordan of Macon. Born Gerry Janean Jordan on February 5, 1948, she attended Clisby School and Miller High School before going to art school in Atlanta. Following her free artistic spirit, she ranged across the United States living in cities and parks and rural communes. She developed her interest and expertise in art crafts and alternative medicine.

Returning to Macon in her later years she resided in the Vineville neighborhood in the house where she grew up. She renewed many of her childhood acquaintances and became an active participant in the Vineville Neighborhood Association and the local arts community.

She was predeceased by her first husband Joe Scott and their daughter Josephine Scott. She is survived by a son, Shanti Star Pegasus, of Athens, Georgia, two brothers, Charlie Jordan, of Denver, Colorado, and Greg Jordan of Macon, 3 neices and 1 nephew.

She was authentic and lived life on her own terms. She loved her friends and they loved her. She will be missed for her quirky sense of humor and never give up spirit.





Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019

