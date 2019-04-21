Janet Ann Eschenbach
February 7, 1952 - April 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Janet Ann Eschenbach, 67, of Warner Robins, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 15, 2019. Janet will be remembered by her husband of 36 years, Ralph Eschenbach, and her four children, Ginger Hamilton, Stacy Conn (Roger), Kimberly Eschenbach-Wancus (Deryk Collins), and Richard Eschenbach (Lindsay); two stepchildren, Ryan Eschenbach (Karen) and Kent Eschenbach; 18 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Janet is also survived by her mother, Betty LaLonde; brother, Richard "Rick" LaLonde (Sue); sisters, Karen Sloat and Diana Camille; sisters-in-law, Jean Stephany (Ron), Janet Neltner (Pete), Bonnie Dickey, and Patricia Morgan (Bruce); brother-in-law, David Eschenbach (Bobbi); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Richard John LaLonde.
Janet was born and raised in Farmington, Michigan. She married the love of her life, Ralph Eschenbach on March 26, 1983, in Sarasota, Florida. They spent their lives dedicated to loving each other, their children, and many others over the years. Together they raised their family in Pasco County, Florida. Janet was a homemaker for 15 years and a funeral director for 20 years. She was greatly loved and respected by family, the community, and everyone who met her.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Janet has touched are invited to celebrate her life at a Memorial Mass held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088.
The family will accept flowers and/or donations may be given in memory of Janet to Hospice Care Options Foundation at http://www.hcoga.com/hospice-care-options-foundation.cms.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Janet Ann Eschenbach
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019