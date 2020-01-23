Janet Fortson Walthall
January 1, 1928 - January 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Janet Fortson Walthall, 92, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church with The Reverend Cynthia C. Knapp and The Reverend Harriett Simmons officiating. A reception will follow in the Cloister Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210 or Christ Church, 582 Walnut Street, Macon GA 31201.
Janet was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Rear Admiral Malcolm Fortson USN (Ret.) and Nellie Phinizy Fortson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank W. Walthall Jr. and Donald Wynn Beaty and her siblings, Ann Wright Freeman, Nellie Hull, Bolling Douglas, Captain Thomas Fortson USN (Ret.) and Commander R. Malcolm Fortson, Jr. USN (Ret.). Janet was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She was huge advocate for the city of Macon, where she served on the board of the Grand Opera House and was Past President of the Junior League of Macon. She was a former consultant with Color Me Beautiful. Janet and Frank were members of the Macon Civic Club, and she sang and danced in numerous acts in the shows over the years. Janet was a member of Christ Church and worked on the flower guild.
She was a very loving and nurturing person to both people and animals. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt and loved her extended family at Carlyle Place.
The family is extremely grateful for the companionship, love and care given to Janet by Libbie Walthall, Loretta Swint and Pine Pointe Hospice.
She is survived by her son; Frank W. Walthall, III of Macon GA , daughter; Jan Walthall Walden of Sandy Springs GA, daughter-in-law; Libbie Walthall of Macon GA, grandchildren; Malcolm (Amy) Walthall of Macon GA, Wesley (Sloan) Walthall of Macon GA, Allison Walthall (Tripp) Powell of Bainbridge GA, great grandchildren; Caitlyn Nicole Walthall and Emily Grace Walthall.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020