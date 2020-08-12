Janet Jackson Williams
05/09/1931 - 08/10/2020
Cordele, GA- Janet Jackson Williams of Cordele passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele. The family will meet with friends Thursday prior to the service beginning at 10:00 til 10:45 a.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. She was born in Birmingham, AL, the daughter of the late Johnny Clarence Jackson, Sr. and Gussie Lee Adams Jackson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Leslie Williams and a brother, Johnny C. Jackson. She and her husband, the late Leslie Oscar Williams, Sr. were the co-owners and operators for over 30 years of the business that they founded, Georgia Truck Dispatch. Janet was an active member of Pinecrest Baptist Church for many years. She also loved working in genealogy and tracing her roots. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Turner of Cobb; a brother and his wife, Jerry L. and Teresa of Carrabelle, FL; a sister and her husband, Judy and Hilton Joiner of Meridianville, AL; a sister-in-law, Dee Jackson of Cordele; four grandchildren and their spouses, Ty and Niki Turner of Sylvester, Travis and Brooke Turner of Senoia, Brandy and Steven Mayo of Ft. Mitchell, AL, and Shea and Marshall Speake of Eufaula, AL; and seven great-grandchildren, Marshal, Tinzley, Mackenzie, Charlotte, Kaylee, Maggie and Charlie. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
