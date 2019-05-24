Janet Karen Shuttleworth
September 17, 1944 - May 21, 2019
Warner Robins, GA.- (Ret.) Maj. Janet Karen Shuttleworth went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Second Baptist Church with Reverend Gary Morton officiating. A visitation will be held for family and friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00am at Second Baptist Church. Immediately following the services Janet will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband James at Parkway Memorial Gardens. in lieu of flowers the family respectful asks that donations be payable to MD Anderson-Certified Brain Tumor at give.piedmont.org
Janet was born on September 17, 1944 to the late Mrs. Hellen Pruden Boss and Mr. Forrest Boss in Harrison, Michigan. Janet faithfully served her country by serving in the United States Air Force as a Major. Janet was a kind spirited individual who loved people and her church family and a special place in her heart for pets. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins where she sung in the choir for over 20 years. She will be remembered for her generous personality and her loving character. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.
In addition to her parents Janet is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, James C. Shuttleworth; sister, Judy Boss.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her loving daughter, Dabney (Matthew) Eidson; son, James (Jennifer) Shuttleworth, Justin (Mandy) Shuttleworth; brother, Jerry (Mickey) Boss; grandchildren, James and Jarrett Shuttleworth, Jillian, Colquitt, Benjamin Shuttleworth. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews as well as cousins.
Please go to www.heritagememfh.com to sign the online guest book and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial
Funeral Home is entrusted
with Major. Janet Shuttleworth's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Janet Karen Shuttleworth
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019