Janet Paul
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Janet Paul will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Derrick Thomas will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Paul, 57, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
Survivors includes her son, Carl Paul, Jr., sister, Tammy King; two brothers, Arthur King Jr., Oscar (Dr. Seborah) King, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019