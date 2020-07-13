1/
Janet "Nana" Rayle
1938 - 2020
June 24, 1938 - July 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Janet "Nana" Rayle, 82, said goodbye to her friends and family Saturday, July 11, 2020. Those left to cherish her "Nana Wisdom" are her husband of 43 years, Darrell Rayle; son, Mike Norwood (Jill); daughter, Stacy Wells (Gary); grandchildren, Brian Norwood (Natalie), Scott Norwood (Dorisa), Kyle Jones (Ashleigh), Brent Michael Jones, and Bo Wells (Leslie); great grandchildren, Bristol Norwood, Karoline Norwood, Jack Norwood, Dylan Norwood, Asher Norwood, Ava Norwood, Keeli Wells, Ryder Wells, and Ransom Wells. Additionally, Dona Norwood, who was like a daughter to her.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Cox and Helen Myers; stepmother, Leola Cox; stepfather, Raymond Myers; stepbrother Carl Daniels; and her grandparents, Alice Cox "Mama" and Clennie Cox "Papa".
Janet was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and worked for Penn National, Inc. for 25 years. Above anything, Nana's proudest accomplishment was being a mother and a Nana to her four boys.
Per Janet's wishes, there will be no visitation, memorial, or graveside service. A private service will be held at the beach at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Janet requested that donations be made to Victory Junction Gang: A camp for children with serious medical conditions. 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317. VictoryJunction.org
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Janet "Nana" Rayle



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
