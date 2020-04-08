Janet W. Samuels
January 11, 1953 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Janet W. Samuels. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Aretha Jones, Eric Thomas & Jamila French; her mother, Katie Mae Wimberly; eight siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
