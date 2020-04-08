Janet W. Samuels (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Barbara Jackson
  • "Sending my condolences and Prayers to the family. Member of..."
    - Luella King
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Antonio Durham
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
private (Family Only) at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery
7215 Industrial Hwy
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet W. Samuels
January 11, 1953 - March 31, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Janet W. Samuels. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope AME Church Cemetery located at 7215 Industrial Hwy, Macon, GA. 31216. Reverend Dr. Ralph M.Cherry will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Aretha Jones, Eric Thomas & Jamila French; her mother, Katie Mae Wimberly; eight siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Janet W. Samuels
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.