Janet West Hobby
1934 - 2020
October 8, 1934 - October 6, 2020
Gray, GA- Janet West Hobby went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Elam Baptist Church with burial in Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Rev. Gary Thomas will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing are required.
Janet, the daughter of the late Robert Howard West and Grace Stokes West was born October 8, 1934 in Macon, Georgia. Her husband, Milton Duke Hobby, her grandson, Jake Malone and her brothers Wayne West and Eddie West preceded her in death. She was a loving, kind, strong, determined, giving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law. Janet retired from Social Security Administration where she worked as a claims representative. She enjoyed dancing, water skiing, bowling and watching sports on TV especially golf, shopping for her girls and grandkids.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Denise "Denny" (Tony) Bare, Paula (Eddie) Malone and Jan (Ricky) Beck; grandchildren, Jesse Malone, Ashley Cochran (Adam Lancaster) and Tyler (Kadi) Beck; great grandchildren, Presley Cochran, Cooper Lancaster, Liam, Luke and Lexi Kate Beck; sisters, Joan Nipper, Harriett Reeves, Sandra Green, Jean Graves; brother, Ronnie West; also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She loved her pets especially her dog "Peaches". She had a special place in her heart for her friends and caregivers, Regina, Mel, Naketa and Jesse.
A special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Elam Baptist Church, 203 Elam Baptist Church Road, Gray, GA 31032.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Janet West Hobby


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Elam Baptist Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Elam Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Jan, I was so sorry to hear about your mother, I remember her during the times our boys played baseball together. She was a very sweet and loving lady. I will keep you and your family in my deepest prayers. With love Jackie Tukes
Jacqueline Tukes
Friend
