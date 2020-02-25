Janette Anne Ramshur (Paulus)
June 8, 1935 - February 19, 2020
Kennesaw, Georgia- Janette Ramshur, 84, was reunited with her husband of 59 years, James "Jim" William Ramshur, in Heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Born on June 8, 1935, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Janette was the daughter of the late John Saltines and Virginia Paulus. She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force and alongside her husband, Jim, she raised four marvelous children, Randy, Ronald, Lance, and Marina. A loving wife, mother, and friend, Janette's memory will be cherished by her loved ones and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Janette was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Anthony Ramshur; and brother, Bill Saltines.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Randy Ramshur of Buckley, Washington; Lance Ramshur of Apple Valley, California; Chief Marina R. Ramshur, USN (Ret.) of Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren, Dr. Scott Ramshur of Dunwoody, Georgia; SCPO Nicholas Ramshur, USN of Chesapeake, Virginia; Christopher Ramshur of Phelan, California; and Joshua Ramshur of Arkansas City, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Ellie Ramshur and Cameron Ramshur, both of Dunwoody, Georgia; and Emma Grace Ramshur of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Ramshur will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Ramshur will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020